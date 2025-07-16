Nearly three times more measles cases in Canada than U.S. right now, according to public health data

A sign warns about suspected cases of measles outside Woodstock General Hospital in Woodstock, Ont., on May 22, 2025. (Nicole Osborne / The Canadian Press)

Canada has nearly three times more confirmed measles cases than the United States right now, according to recent public health data.

Canada this year has seen a total of 3,822 measles cases, reported in 10 provinces and territories. Data by federal public health officials updated Monday shows 3,517 cases are considered confirmed and 305 are “probable.” One death was reported in Ontario. The latest available data reflects case information collected up until July 5.

The Canadian provinces with the most reported cases this year are Ontario at 2,245, Alberta at 1,231 and Manitoba at 138. Government officials didn’t break down which of these cases are confirmed.

The data is “likely an underestimate” of the total in Canada, the federal government wrote on its website, noting it only represents reported cases and that there is a “small reporting delay.”

Meanwhile in the U.S., a total of 1,309 confirmed measles cases were reported in 40 states, according to the latest numbers posted on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website Tuesday. It didn’t provide the number for probable cases.

Three people have died this year in the U.S. due to measles, the CDC says.