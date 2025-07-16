Ont. man nabbed speeding 150km/h on Hwy 11 after videos circulate on social media: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laid multiple charges against a 23-year-old man after a string of videos showcasing reckless driving surfaced on social media.

OPP officers with Dufferin, Bracebridge and Orillia detachments were alerted to the videos by a concerned citizen on Tuesday night. Police say the videos depicted excessive speeding, improper tires on the vehicle, and raised concerns about potential impairment.

Officers hit the roads patrolling local highways for the suspect vehicle, which they say was spotted traveling north on Highway 11 through Severn Township at speeds topping 150 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone.

A traffic stop was conducted on Southwood Road in the Gravenhurst area, and the driver was taken into custody.

The accused, a Gravenhurst man, faces a slew of charges, including impaired driving, dangerous operation, stunt driving, and driving with an open container of liquor, among others related to modifications to the vehicle.

He is has since been handed a 90-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment, along with a day in court.