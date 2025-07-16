Parry Sound drug bust nets cash, gold, silverware and $145K in illicit substances

Ontario Provincial Police seized seized cash, gold bars and stolen silverware along with suspected cocaine, heroin, hydromorphone and drug trafficking paraphernalia from a residence in Parry Sound, Ont., on July 15, 2025, during the execution of a warrant. (Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police)

A 50-year-old Parry Sound man faces multiple drug and proceeds-of-crime charges after Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant at a Gibson Street residence on July 15.

Officers with the OPP street crimes unit, along with members of the West Parry Sound detachment, seized cash and gold bars valued at more than $30,000 as well as suspected cocaine, heroin and hydromorphone with an estimated street value of $145,000.

Stolen church property recovered

Police also located silverware stolen from Trinity Anglican Church in Parry Sound in February 2024.

Charges laid

The accused faces eight counts of drug trafficking and three charges related to possession of proceeds of crime.

The man is being held for bail and scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

In a related social media post, OPP called the investigation a win for “public safety.”