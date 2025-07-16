Saskatchewan says 1,100 remain out of their homes as 49 fires rage in province

A helicopter at the Provincial Wildfire Centre in Prince Albert, Sask., on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

REGINA — Saskatchewan continues to make headway battling wildfires, but officials say there are still 49 blazes raging, with more starting every day and more than 1,000 people out of their homes.

Steve Roberts, with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, says many of the new fires are started by lightning strikes or by negligent campers and others ignoring fire bans.

The agency says 1,100 people have been evacuated from pockets of remote communities, most of which are northwest of Saskatoon.

The hardest hit area is the village of Beauval, which has forced 700 residents to move, while Parks Canada has warned those in Prince Albert National Park to be ready to go on short notice.

The province says it is getting fire help from provinces such as Quebec, as well as international teams from the United States, Australia and Mexico.

The fires have also prompted smoke alerts and advisories in the northwest, along with Saskatoon and other points south of the city.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2025.

The Canadian Press