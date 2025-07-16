Suspicious item found in Dartmouth was a live grenade: Halifax police

A suspicious item found outside a home in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday morning turned out to be a live grenade.

Halifax Regional Police received a complaint around 6:30 a.m. from a resident who said a grenade had been thrown onto their property on Pauline Crescent.

Police evacuated people from their homes on Pauline Crescent and closed the street to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Police say some homes on Belle Vista Drive were also evacuated throughout the day.

The explosive disposal unit used a robot to X-ray the suspicious item, which was confirmed to be a live grenade.

Police say the grenade was transported away from nearby homes and successfully detonated at 3:40 p.m.

No one was injured and no properties were damaged.

The streets reopened around 3:50 p.m. and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

The incident is under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 902-490-5020.

