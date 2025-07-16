Thunder Bay, Ont., man charged with impersonating police

A 33-year-old man has been charged after police in Thunder Bay received a complaint about someone blocking a highway and displaying a police badge. (File)

A 33-year-old man has been charged after police in Thunder Bay received a complaint about someone blocking a highway and displaying a police badge.

The incident took place July 11 around 2 p.m. on Highway 587, located in the Unincorporated Territory of Thunder Bay, according to a news release from Ontario Provincial Police on Wednesday.

Const. Joel Eppinghaus said in an email that the man wasn’t dressed as an officer, but was pointing and yelling at vehicles to pull over while he displayed the fake badge.

“He was not dressed like an officer and the vehicle was not marked at all like a police car,” Eppinghaus said.

The suspect has been charged with impersonating police, dangerous driving and forcible confinement.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Sept. 10.

Anyone with any information on this investigation is asked to contact the Thunder Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.