U.S. fighter jets scrambled to Vancouver airport during alleged hijacking: NORAD

American fighter jets were scrambled towards the Vancouver airport on Tuesday as a small plane that was allegedly hijacked from Victoria flew in circles around British Columbia’s largest airport, the pilot’s intentions still unclear.

The F-15 Eagle jets responded from a U.S. base at approximately 1:30 p.m., while Canadian CF-18 Hornets were also “in the process of responding,” a spokesperson for NORAD, the joint North American Aerospace Defense Command, said Wednesday.

The U.S. fighter jets were still en route to the Canadian airport when the Cessna 172 landed.

“Once it was confirmed that the aircraft had landed, the NORAD response was then stood down,” said David Lavallee, spokesperson for the Canadian NORAD division, said in an emailed statement.

“For reasons of operational security, NORAD does not provide specifics on alert forces or the bases and locations from which they operate,” he added.

“I can’t provide details on numbers of NORAD aircraft involved or where they were operating from.”

Washington state’s Joint Base Lewis-McChord is home to a detachment of F-15 Eagle aircraft as part of NORAD’s western air defence sector, comprising personnel from the Washington Air National Guard, the Royal Canadian Air Force and the United States Navy.

A statement from the Richmond RCMP says it received a report that the small plane “had been hijacked” and was on its way to Vancouver at approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The incident forced the temporary closure of the airspace over the Vancouver International Airport, delaying departures and diverting arriving aircraft to other airports while the situation was unfolding.

Police said the “sole occupant” of the plane was arrested after it touched down.