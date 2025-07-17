A 105-year-old violin fell out of a vehicle in B.C., now police are seeking the man who picked it up

A vintage violin that police say fell out of its owner's vehicle in Richmond on Wednesday is seen in this photo provided by police. (Richmond RCMP)

The search is on for a person police are calling a Good Samaritan for picking up a vintage violin that fell out of another driver’s vehicle in Richmond, B.C., Wednesday.

Richmond RCMP said they received a report around 12:25 p.m. that the violin – in a hard, black rectangular case – had fallen out of an open trunk on Francis Road near Gilbert Road, close to the entrance to a commercial plaza.

The violin inside the case is a 1920 Carlo Micelli, and the case has two straps on the bottom, allowing it to be worn like a backpack, the detachment said in a news release Thursday.

The violin is engraved with the words “Carlo Micelli Anno 1920,” according to police.

The inside of the violin reads "Carlo Micelli Anno 1920." (Richmond RCMP)

Mounties said witnesses in the area “observed a newer model blue pickup truck pulling over” where the instrument was dropped. The driver got out and retrieved it, putting it in his vehicle and driving off.

“We hope by making this appeal, that anyone with information about the whereabouts of the violin will come forward,” said Cpl. Melissa Lui, in the release.

Police urged the finder of the violin – or anyone else with information or video that could be relevant to the case – to call the Richmond RCMP non-emergency line at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2025-22721.