Border guards seize 70 kg of cocaine being smuggled into Canada at B.C crossing

This photo provided by the Canada Border Services Agency shows bricks of cocaine, seized at a B.C. crossing.

A search of a pickup truck at a B.C. border crossing last month yielded the largest-ever seizure of cocaine at that port of entry, according to officials.

On June 11, officers stopped a Canadian citizen returning from the U.S. at the Osoyoos crossing in the province’s southern Interior, the Canda Border Services Agency said in a news release Thursday.

“Upon examination of the vehicle’s truck bed, officers found bricks of cocaine weighing a total of 70 kilograms,” the statement said, adding that works out to an estimated 144,000 individual doses.

The driver, who was not named and has not been charged, was transferred into police custody.

“With this significant seizure, illegal drugs will not end up in our communities, and the profits will not end up in the hands of organized crime,” said Canada’s Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree, in a statement.