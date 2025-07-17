Canada Strong Pass: Children now get free entry at dozens of provincial museums and galleries

An Albertosaurus on display at the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, Alta., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

The new Canada Strong Pass is being expanded to include dozens of provincial and territorial museums and galleries.

With support from the federal government, they will be providing free admission to children 17 and under, and 50 per cent off entry for youths ages 18 to 24.

The 87 participating provincial and territorial museums and galleries include the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, Alta., the Royal BC Museum in Victoria, the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia in Halifax and the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto. A full list is available here.

In the face of frosty relations with the U.S., the federal government launched the Canada Strong Pass to encourage domestic travel and help Canadians save money this summer by offering free and discounted tickets at VIA Rail and national parks, museums and galleries.

“I welcome the enthusiastic response of provincial and territorial governments in joining this initiative at a time we need to be united and strong,” Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture Steven Guilbeault said in a news release. “I invite all Canadians to choose Canada this summer and enjoy the benefits of the Pass.”

Running from June 20 to Sept. 2, other perks of the of the Canada Strong Pass include:

Free admission to all Parks Canada national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas.

A 25 per cent discount on Parks Canada camping fees, including tent and RV campsites, roofed accommodation like cabins and yurts, and overnight backcountry trips.

Free admission to national museums and galleries for children aged 17 and under, and 50 per cent off for young adults aged 18 to 24.

Free VIA Rail tickets for children aged 17 and under when accompanied by an adult, and 25 per cent off for young adults aged 18 to 24.

Free admission for children at select provincial and territorial museums, and a 50 per cent discount for young adults aged 18 to 24.

Participating national museums and galleries include the Canada Aviation and Space Museum and the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa, the Plains of Abraham Museum in Quebec City and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg. Parks Canada locations include 171 national historic sites, 48 national parks, five national marine conservation areas and one national urban park.

There is no need to register or get a physical pass – just show up and enjoy, or see your discount automatically applied online for things like campground reservations. The discounts are available to Canadians and visitors alike. More information is available on the Canada Strong Pass website.