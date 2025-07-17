Federal government directs National Gallery, Crown corporations to develop savings plans

The National Capital Commission, the National Gallery of Canada and other federally funded institutions are being directed to developing savings plans, as part of the Liberal government’s quest to find $25 billion in savings over the next three years.

Last week, Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Treasury Board President Shafqat Ali issued letters to cabinet, directing ministers to identify savings of up to 15 per cent in all federal departments. The government says while statutory transfer payments to provinces, territories and individuals will be maintained, “most other government spending will be included in the review.”

The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat confirmed to CTV News Ottawa on Thursday that Crown corporations are “subject to this exercise” for finding savings.

“Individual organizations are responsible for developing proposals for how best to meet their savings targets. No decisions on any savings proposals have been taken yet,” the decision said.

The National Capital Commission, which oversees federal lands and is the principal steward of nationally significant public places, confirms to CTV News it falls under the federal government’s comprehensive expenditure review.

“As the saving proposals haven’t yet been developed, it is too early to offer any prediction on the potential impact on NCC programs and services,” the NCC said.

Crown corporations include the CBC, Bank of Canada, Export Development Canada and federal museums.

The National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa says it has been asked to develop proposals to identify potential savings of 15 per cent over the next three years.

“Over the coming weeks, the Gallery will work with government to identify areas for potential savings with the goal of limiting their impacts on our operations and mandate,” a spokesperson for the National Gallery said.

The Parole Board of Canada says it has been asked to bring forward savings proposals.

“The PBC is currently in the process of developing its savings proposals, in line with the government’s directive, and is committed to doing so in a way that preserves the delivery of the Board’s core mandated programs and operations,” a spokesperson for the Parole Board of Canada said in a statement.

“Approved savings amounts will be presented in the Government’s 2026-27 Main Estimates.”

Statistics Canada says it will reduce its budget by 15 per cent by 2028-29.

“We are currently analyzing the implications of this reduction and are not able to provide further details at this time,” the agency said.

Federally appointed organizations are also required to find budget savings, but several departments have been exempted, including agents of Parliament, Courts Administration Service, and the Office of the Registrar of the Supreme Court of Canada. A lower savings target of two per cent has been set for the Department of National Defence, the Canada Border Services Agency, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

With files from CTV News Stephanie Ha and CTV News Ottawa’s Dylan Dyson