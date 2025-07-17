Mark Carney to meet with First Nations today on major projects legislation

Prime Minister Mark Carney is hoping to ease the concerns of First Nations leaders over his controversial major projects bill. Rachel Aiello has more.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet today with First Nations leaders about his government’s controversial major projects legislation.

The closed-door meeting was promised by Carney in June after chiefs said their rights were not respected by the rush to push the Building Canada Act through Parliament in June.

The legislation allows cabinet to quickly grant federal approvals for big industrial projects like mines, ports and pipelines by sidestepping existing laws.

An agenda for today’s meeting shared with The Canadian Press shows Carney will deliver opening remarks for 10 minutes in the morning, followed by the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

Carney does not appear on the agenda again until later in the afternoon, where he will sit alongside a handful of ministers for an hour for a panel titled “Working Together,” followed by his closing remarks.

Many First Nations leaders said Wednesday they have low expectations for the meeting and are warning it should not be seen as the full and fair consultation required on major projects.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press