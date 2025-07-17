Measles cases in New Brunswick more than double overnight; 13 cases reported

The number of confirmed measles cases in New Brunswick’s south-central region has more than doubled over the past 24 hours.

Public health officials say there are 13 confirmed cases of the contagious infection in Sussex, N.B., up from five on Wednesday.

Dr. Kimberley Barker, regional medical officer of health for Sussex, said earlier in the week she suspected there could be more cases because some infected people could simply stay home and not seek medical attention.

Measles cases were first reported in Sussex about a week ago after a person travelled to the area from another province between June 22 and June 23.

Barker highlighted the importance of vaccination due to rising cases countrywide.

New Brunswick has said at least 10 per cent of children are not fully vaccinated against measles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2025.