N.S. premier says he’ll be ‘forced to act’ if Halifax doesn’t reverse bike lane decision

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says his government “will be forced to act” if Halifax council does not reverse its decision to turn Morris Street into a one-way for vehicles as part of a bike lane project.

In an open letter to Mayor Andy Fillmore, chief administrative officer Cathie O’Toole and the council, Houston said he has “great concern” over the plan to transform Morris Street.

“Eliminating one lane to add bike lanes will contribute to traffic congestion, create unnecessary public safety risks and potentially jeopardize port activity,” the letter reads. “In addition, the Halifax Port Authority and PSA Halifax have raised concerns that should be respected. Simply put, it is irresponsible to prioritize bike lanes over a key economic driver for the province, which is exactly what the port is.

“To say that I find it disappointing that public safety and economic impact concerns have been dismissed with a simple shrug of the shoulders would be a serious understatement.”

As Premier, I have a responsibility to stand up for Nova Scotians who are concerned with ever-worsening traffic problems in Halifax. I won’t stand by as decisions are made that will make their lives worse.



The Morris Street East Connection is a proposed bicycle network. It would connect Morris Street, University Avenue and segments of South Street, Cartaret Street and Oakland Road via bike lanes.

A motion to consider alternative cycling connections for Morris Street was defeated 13-to-four at council last week.

“I feel strongly that Morris is the best location for this cycle path that’s been designed since 2017,” said Coun. Laura White in a previous interview with CTV News. “It’s a design that has been well-researched and consulted.”

In the letter, Houston cited the recently passed Bill 24, which gives the provincial government authority over transportation projects in Nova Scotia municipalities.

“If HRM Council proceeds to make Morris a one-way street, the provincial government will be forced to act,” Houston said.

Houston asked council to advise if it will reverse its decision by Aug. 6.

Bike lane controversy

Last week, Houston, talking about the ongoing discussions of possible “strong mayor powers” in the province, said the recent debates over bike lanes is a point of disconnect between voters and the Halifax council.

“I think everyone in HRM is concerned with traffic at the moment,” Houston said at the time. “The only people who don’t seem concerned are the people on council. Those are the types of things that give me pause for thought.”

Last month, Fillmore put forward a motion to pause the construction of new bike lanes in the municipality entirely, but it was defeated 12-to-five.

“Bike lanes do not cause congestion,” said Coun. Sam Austin during the debate over the motion. “What does cause congestion is a municipality that has not done the work to provide alternatives. Delay makes it worse.”

Halifax council approved the 53-kilometre cycling network in 2017. Sixty per cent of it is complete and costs have gone from a projected $25 million to an estimated $90 million.

In late June, Deputy Mayor Tony Mancini put forward a motion that sought to have the chief administrative officer write a staff report on all AA bike network capital projects from 2026 to 2029.

The motion passed 11-to-four.

