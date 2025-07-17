Passengers share their experiences after Porter Airlines flight forced to make emergency landing in Regina

WATCH: Passengers flying from Hamilton to Vancouver have finally reached their destination after making an emergency landing in Regina. Wayne Mantyka reports.

Airport emergency crews were on standby as a Porter Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Regina Tuesday night. The flight was over Montana when some passengers and cabin crew detected a faint scent similar to something overheating.

“Well, I was just sitting there, and the stewards were looking inside the baggage compartments,” passenger Net Depalma explained. “We were asked to pull out our cellphones and if we were charging and they were looking at the laptops.”

The search was toward the back of the plane, so not all passengers were aware of what was happening.

“We could feel something happening, but we couldn’t figure out what it was,” passenger David Powell explained.

“The pilots decided they were going to divert to Regina. Then they announced they were going to go to Calgary and then I smelt it again a third time, so I alerted the flight attendants and then this time they decided to go to Regina,” Maynard Witvoet recalled.

The aircraft touched down in Regina at 8:20 p.m.

“It was pretty alarming how many crews were there,” Anna Wasserman told CTV News. “I think that it was just part of protocol but still definitely alarming and we didn’t know what was going on at the time so that added to it but I would say we felt safe.”

CEO of the Regina Airport Authority, James Bogusz, says standard emergency procedures were implemented.

“Which include activating our 24-hour on-site fire service and also contacting our emergency response partners,” he explained.

The 91 passengers and crew went to a hotel for the night as a replacement aircraft and crew were flown in.

“Yeah, a little concerning you know. You never want issues in the cabin,” another passenger, Andrew Robertshaw, said. “But you know, they handled it quite well, very professional and safety first, right?”

Passengers boarded a replacement aircraft in the afternoon to continue their journey to Vancouver.

The aircraft involved in the incident remained behind for further inspection.