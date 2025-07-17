Sask. premier calling on other provincial leaders to join New West Partnership

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe urges other premiers to join New West Partnership trade agreement in the wake of U.S. tariffs.

Saskatchewan’s premier is calling on provincial leaders across the country to join the New West Partnership, an interprovincial trade agreement that aims to streamline the movement of goods and workers.

“For almost two decades, our government has been an advocate to make trade across Canada as streamlined as possible,” Premier Scott Moe said at an event at Crestline Manufacturing in Saskatoon Thursday.

By working to coordinate regulations and standards across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, the New West Partnership has aimed to open up trade between the western provinces and potentially unlock billions in financial gains.

The partnership was first established in 2010, with Manitoba signing on in 2017.

As the country’s premiers gathered in Saskatoon to pitch the prime minister on ambitious infrastructure projects last month, Ontario Premier Doug Ford signed a memorandum of understanding with Alberta and Saskatchewan that the two provinces said could open the door for Ontario to join the New West framework.

Now, Moe is looking for other provinces to buy in – as invitations have been sent to all premiers east of Manitoba.

“I would say that the quickest, the simplest and the most straightforward way to achieve free and fair trade across the nation in Canada is quite simply, to expand the New West Partnership to all provinces and territories across our great nation,” Moe added.

While outlining the positives of the partnership, the premier went on to commend the federal government for its priorities on trade relations.

“I do give credit to the prime minister for the priority that he is placing on international relations,” Moe said.

“We export to over 161 countries around the world. We’re the largest per capita exporting region of North America and will continue to support Prime Minister Carney in helping the Canadian presence globally.”

-More details to come...