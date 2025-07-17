Senior Barrie police officer accused of lying, withholding evidence during OPP Police Services Act investigation

Allegations senior Barrie Police officer lied to and withheld evidence from OPP investigators during Police Services Act investigation

A longtime Barrie police officer and senior member of the service, Insp. Valarie Gates, is facing allegations she lied to, misled and withheld evidence from the OPP Professional Standards Unit prior to being charged under the Police Services Act.

What started out as a preliminary investigation to get compromising information on another police officer up for a promotion with the Barrie Police Service, appears to have backfired on Gates, according to documents obtained by CTV News.

Gates is currently facing two counts of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act. She is accused of having misled, lied to, and withheld key evidence from investigators with the OPP Professional Standards Unit (PSU). Investigators were tasked with looking into allegations Gates bullied and harassed other officers by engaging in gossip and insulting language in the workplace and lying about the steps she took four years ago when conducting a promotional competency review.

Documents provide insight into the 2023 OPP investigation of Inspector Gates and efforts among Barrie police’s highest-ranking officers to assist Gates when she was accused of conducting an inappropriate and unapproved preliminary investigation that involved other officers.

Gates, a 27-year police veteran, including 23 years in Barrie, has two Police Services Act hearings scheduled for later this year. She is charged with separate counts of discreditable conduct stemming from what Barrie police said related to “on-duty, internal” incidents involving other officers.

CTV News has reviewed documents outlining what the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Professional Standards Unit discovered when looking into Gates’ conduct. The report’s conclusion found Gates pressured a fellow officer to provide compromising information on another member of the service.

The investigation alleges Gates “routinely met with” and was being provided guidance by outgoing police chief Kimberley Greenwood, whom Gates, in her own words, referred to as a “mentor and safe place” to discuss the allegations of misconduct against her.

The former chief retired from the service in late 2023, weeks before Gates’ husband, Rich Johnston, became Barrie’s top cop.

CTV News reached out to now-retired Barrie police chief Greenwood, who denied interfering in the OPP investigation of Gates.

Greenwood, documents show, declined to participate in the OPP investigation, despite being offered several opportunities to speak with investigators in person, virtually and in the form of pre-determined questions for written responses, Text messages in the report show Greenwood still met with Gates during this time period to discuss the Professional Standards Unit investigation against her in May 2023.

Val Gates Former Barrie police chief Kimberley Greenwood (L) and Barrie police Insp. Valarie Gates (R)

Greenwood did not want to take questions from CTV News about the investigation.

She told CTV News in a phone conversation, “As I said, you will speak to members of the Barrie Police Service in regards to this matter.”

Greenwood told CTV News she declined to meet with investigators because she was ill at the time. When asked whether she interfered in the investigation by providing guidance to Gates through a series of conversations in person and via text messaging, Greenwood said “I did not interfere” and “I advised her to follow up as she been instructed and that is all I’m going to say,” before ending the call.

Text messages between Gates and former chief Greenwood indicate a close personal and professional relationship that included Gates visiting Greenwood at her home to have a conversation; all while the two texted about Gates potentially being written up by her superior for failing to notify a supervisor, while conducting a preliminary investigation into another officer’s alleged misconduct.

Referring to the complaint against her by her superior, Gates told Greenwood “he knows you will be very upset when you hear and was thinking of driving to your house to tell you.”

Greenwood later replied: “I cut that off immediately.”

The OPP determined Greenwood would not entertain a chief’s complaint being filed against Gates, and concluded Greenwood “shut it down.”

Text messages revealed Gates had told Greenwood to expect a call from her superior, “in regards to our discussion that we didn’t have on Monday.”

Once the OPP reviewed Gates’ work phone concerns grew with Gates texting Greenwood: “Would you possibly be able to meet today … I thought the grievance was cut and dry but the more I find things I think it’s not good.”

Greenwood agreed to meet, replying: “I’m available anytime after 12 noon. I’m sorry to hear that is not good.”

Greenwood later told Gates: “Is there anything I can do for you? I was thinking about this all day yesterday.”

The OPP Professional Standards Unit investigation concluded that Gates left out several text message conversations with another officer and when questioned about it, Gates could not explain why she failed to provide what investigators considered ‘critical evidence.’

According to the documents, the OPP Professional Standards Unit substantiated a total of four charges against Gates, two each for neglect of duty and discreditable conduct.

It is unclear why, after investigators substantiated the four charges against Gates, she was only charged with one, or who, in fact, made that decision in December 2023.

Gates was subsequently charged with the second count of discreditable conduct seven months later. Gates, who remains on active duty, is the head of Barrie Police’s Investigative Services.

Her Police Services Act proceedings have been marred by delays with the defence claiming, for months, it required further disclosure from the prosecution.

Barrie Police Service has not commented further on the matter, referring the matter to the OPP. Calls and emails to Gates’ legal counsel with questions about this report, have not been returned.

Gates’ next scheduled Police Services Act appearances are in late August.