Teen charged in Quadeville, Ont. attack appears in court

Police are hosting a town hall in Quadeville after a brutal attack that left a girl with life-threatening injuries.

The teenage boy accused of attempted murder and sexual assault in connection with an attack on an eight-year-old Quadeville, Ont. girl made a brief appearance in a Pembroke court on Thursday.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was in shackles and wore burgundy clothing as he entered the prisoner’s box.

The teen’s parents cried as he was brought into court with his dad hanging his head while resting his arm over the court bench.

The 17-year-old is charged with attempted murder and sexual assault with a weapon on a person under 16 years old.

On June 24, a young girl was found after midnight with life-threatening injuries along Quadeville Road in Quadeville, about 170 kilometres west of Ottawa. She’d been reported missing hours before.

Ontario Provincial Police initially said they suspected the girl was injured in an animal attack but didn’t rule out human involvement. Animal traps were set up as a precaution and parents were asked to keep young children inside.

Samples taken from the victim’s wounds revealed no traces of animal DNA, according to police.

On Saturday, OPP held a town hall in response to frustration and concerns from the community about what happened and the police response.

The 17-year-old will appear in court next month.