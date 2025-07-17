Teen girl to be tried by judge after student set on fire at Saskatoon school

Evan Hardy Collegiate, a Saskatoon high school where an assault and fire had taken place, is shown in Saskatoon, Sask., on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

SASKATOON — A teen girl accused of lighting a fellow high school student on fire last year will be tried by judge alone, a Saskatoon court heard Wednesday.

Saskatchewan Court of King’s Bench Justice Mona Dovell made the decision after it was requested by the girl’s lawyer.

Court also heard the girl plans to be assessed by a psychiatrist before a trial date is set.

The accused is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm and arson after a girl was set on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate in September 2024.

Police have said school staff members snuffed out the flames and one teacher was injured, and the then-15-year-old victim sustained serious injuries.

The accused and the victim cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Both the defence and Crown lawyers declined to comment Wednesday.

Last year, Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Justice said the Crown would be seeking to have the accused sentenced as an adult if she’s convicted.

A witness has said she saw liquid from a black canister poured onto her schoolmate’s head, which was then lit on fire.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2025.

The Canadian Press