Via Rail, union ratify new three-year collective agreement

A Via Rail train is seen on tracks in Dorval, Que., as it heads out of Montreal on Friday, May 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL — Via Rail says new collective agreements have been ratified with about 2,500 unionized workers.

The agreements with Unifor’s council 4000 and Local 100 cover the period from the start of this year through to the end of 2027.

They include a three per cent annual wage increase for each of the next three years, as well as improved working conditions and benefits.

Workers at the Crown corporation had voted for a strike mandate, but a walkout was averted in June when the company and union reached a tentative agreement.

The union represents workers at stations, maintenance centres, the customer care centre, in administrative offices and aboard trains.

Unifor national president Lana Payne says the agreement delivers meaningful gains for members and protects the critical work they do.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2025

The Canadian Press