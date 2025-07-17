Victoria Flying Club president and members astonished by hijacking that grounded YVR flights

We’re learning more about what unfolded on Vancouver Island where a plane was allegedly highjacked before being flown to Vancouver.

Colin Williamson, the president of the Victoria Flying Club, says he was just landing when the suspect accused of stealing a plane from the club was about to take off. He didn’t realize what was unfolding, although he thought the takeoff was happening slowly.

“The tower sort of told him, ‘Get a move on.’ I taxied in, didn’t think anything, just assumed student pilot,” said Williamson.

Of course, it wasn’t a student pilot, and the departing plane would go on to ground flights at Vancouver International Airport for nearly 40 minutes by circling in YVR airspace.

The pilot eventually landed and was arrested by the RCMP. Shaheer Cassin has since been charged with hijacking – a terrorism offence under the Criminal Code.

The flying club was remaining tight-lipped about the incident Wednesday, although they confirm the suspect isn’t a member

Williamson says, in order to fly the Cessna that was allegedly taken from the runway by threat, one would need a key checked out from dispatch at the club.

“We have quite an involved procedure for checking who the person is,” he said Wednesday morning.

Williamson says the incident left folks at the club rattled, and the organization is offering counselling to staff.

“We’re all a little bit surprised, would be a mild way of putting it,” he said.

The bizarre events are something that has never happened before in the Victoria Flying Club’s nearly 80-year history.

Williamson says “astonishing” is an understatement to describe the incident.

“Truly a one in a million. So truly astounding,” said Williamson.

“Completely out of the blue – as far as I’m aware, it’s never happened anywhere in Canada either,” he added.