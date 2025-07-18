Winnipeg couple saves ducklings that fell through grate

Viewer video shows a group of ducklings being rescued after falling into a grate in Winnipeg.

A Winnipeg couple acted quickly and used their protective instincts to save a group of ducklings who had fallen through a grate on the street.

The rescue took place on Tuesday when Chandra Kremski was driving in the south end of Winnipeg and saw a group of young adults standing around a grate where a mother duck was pacing on the road.

She pulled over to see what was going on and learned that about a dozen ducklings were trapped after falling through the grate.

“There was no way they were going to get out,” she said. “The mother was under so much stress. We knew time was of the essence because we didn’t want [the mom] to take off and fly away or give up.”

Duck rescue The baby ducks that were rescued are pictured in Winnipeg’s south end on July 15, 2025. (Chandra Kremski)

Chandra offered her assistance and made the decision to call her husband, Derek Kremski, who works as a firefighter. She emphasized that Derek was nearby and had the special set of skills needed in the situation, which is why she felt it was a safe option.

“With firefighting, they not only serve and protect people, but often they rescue animals,” Chandra explained.

Derek grabbed the supplies he needed and came to the scene of the rescue, where he was able to lift the grate and take the ducklings to safety.

Chandra said the pair stayed for a few minutes to observe, adding that some of the babies made a beeline to their mom, while others started waddling back to the road.

“That’s why we were kind of ushering or having to pick and scoop some of them up, because they were just going in the wrong direction,” she said. “We were literally trying to get them all back under their mom’s care.”

Duck rescue The ducks can be seen walking to safety in Winnipeg’s south end on July 15, 2025. (Chandra Kremski)

Chandra said her mom instincts kicked in when she saw the group of young adults on the street, which is what prompted her to stop and see if everything was alright.

She said helping was the right thing to do.

“I love animals. It’s like, we want to help these baby ducks,” she said. “They were under stress too.”

In the end, Chandra said all the ducks made it out safely and were reunited with their mom.

“We made sure that they were all safe,” she said. “They all returned to the bush that they came from. It was a happy ending.”