Alberta football coach charged for allegedly using AI to create child porn

Authorities have charged a Lethbridge, Alta., man with multiple child sexual exploitation offences after they say he used artificial intelligence to create child porn.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s (ALERT) internet child exploitation (ICE) unit has charged Justin Tillery, 38, with making, distributing, possessing and accessing child pornography.

ICE said Tillery, a junior girls football coach with the Lethbridge Rams and Football Alberta U18 women’s teams, used AI to “manipulate and sexualize photos of underage girls.”

Officials said many of the images were shared with others via the messaging app Kik.

The investigation dates back to November 2024, but Tillery is the only suspect.

Authorities have not said if any of the victims were athletes that Tillery worked with.

A number of computers and devices were seized from his home when he was arrested and they are being analyzed by ICE investigators.

“We can recognize how these allegations will impact athletes, parents, and the football community. We appreciate how there will be a lot of unanswered questions, but our investigation is ongoing and we are in the process of combing through the evidence to learn more,” said Staff Sgt, Mark Auger with ALERT’s ICE unit.

The association that employed Tillery told CTV News Friday that it was informed of the charges on July 16.

Football Alberta said he was working as a volunteer.

“Football Alberta will have no further comment regarding the arrest while the CPS investigation continues,” it said in a statement.

“Any player or parent who has concerns or is in need of support may contact Tim Enger at (780)427-8108.”

The Lethbridge Rams confirmed to CTV News that Tillery was not coaching with the team during the past year.

‘Part of a new reality’

ALERT says charges involving deepfakes of child pornography are “extremely rare” in the province and this could be one of the first times they’ve been laid.

“We’re really seeing the emergence of AI and all our kind of daily lives and various applications. I think we’ve been prepared for this. We expect that this is going to be part of a new reality,” said ALERT spokesperson Mike Tucker.

Tucker said that authorities are seeing more apps and services coming available online and one of the ICE units is dedicated toward tracking them.

“It’s a difficult task, but I also think in this case, you see the complete negative side of AI, but then also the appreciation that artificial intelligence is being used to monitor social media applications to detect child pornography, too.”

Tucker said parents shouldn’t blame themselves for leaving their children vulnerable because there is nothing they can do in these cases.

“These were photos. Who knows how they were posted or shared online? With good intent. But to have those stolen from someone, being used, and a sexual purpose, that’s a worst nightmare scenario for parents. For those athletes, it’s going to have a substantial effect on those teams.”

Tillery was released from custody with several court-ordered conditions, including some that prevent him from coaching anyone under 18.

He is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge provincial court on Aug. 8.