Alberta serial romance scammer fights court ruling keeping him in prison indefinitely

Court of Appeal at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on Friday, June 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

EDMONTON — A serial romance fraudster who faked brain cancer and used other schemes to bilk Alberta women out of thousands of dollars is fighting a court ruling to keep him in prison indefinitely.

Jeffrey Kent’s lawyer says he has filed a notice of appeal challenging the recent ruling by an Edmonton Court of King’s Bench judge to designate his client a dangerous offender.

The designation is used to keep repeat dangerous offenders in prison for the rest of their lives pending periodic reviews by parole officials.

Kent’s lawyer says dangerous offender rulings are usually reserved for those who commit violence.

Last month, a judge ruled Kent’s crimes are of such a serious, harmful nature, and that — coupled with evidence suggesting he will continue such crimes if released — justifies making him a dangerous offender.

Court heard Kent bilked five women by romancing them and pretending to be a doctor, lawyer and businessman, and getting them to invest in bogus real estate schemes while running up their credit cards, faking brain cancer to garner sympathy and, in one case, fathering a child by one of them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2025.

Fakiha Baig, The Canadian Press