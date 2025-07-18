But all my friends have one: Why some parents say no to kids’ demand for e-scooters

A man rides an E-scooter to work in front of the Old Opera in Frankfurt, Germany, early Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

TORONTO — Nainesh Kotak says it doesn’t matter how many of his 11-year-old son’s friends have e-scooters, he’s not letting his own child have one.

The personal injury lawyer based in Mississauga, Ont., says his firm has seen several cases involving e-scooter accidents in recent years and that it’s simply too dangerous.

“Their parents don’t see what I have seen, so I have taken that step of saying ‘no’ to it,” he said in an interview.

“When a child is hit when they’re on an e-scooter, these inevitably are always major, major injuries that we see, whether it be knees fractured … arm fractures, rib fractures, or a lot of times facial injuries and head injuries.”

Kotak says his son has repeatedly asked him for an e-scooter, trying to keep up with his peers.

“When they’re above 18, they can certainly make their own choice, but as long as they’re under my roof the answer would be no.”

E-scooters have exploded in popularity in recent years as a cost-effective and eco-friendly way to help people get around. They don’t require a licence to operate, and that, combined with their speed, small size and ease of use appeals to children.

New data released Thursday from the Canadian Institute for Health Information says hospitalizations involving e-scooters for kids and teens between five and 17 years old increased by 61 per cent from 2022-2023 to 2023-2024 — from 33 to 53.

Kotak says his firm, which has offices in the Greater Toronto Area, Calgary and Edmonton, has seen the number of e-scooter accident inquiries double from 2023 to 2024, with an even split between injuries among children and adults. He did not offer a specific number.

He notes some cases involve e-scooter riders getting hit by distracted drivers, but others are considered “split liability,” where the e-scooter driver wasn’t completely following the rules of the road.

David Shellnutt, a personal injury lawyer based in Toronto, also says he’s not going to let his 13-year-old daughter on an e-scooter.

“I think to move among traffic in major urban centres like (Toronto), I would need a fair amount of assurance that she’s developed skills of defensive cycling, defensive driving that are necessary to move among more vehicles,” he said.

Defensive cycling and defensive driving means proactively anticipating potential road hazards — particularly errors of other drivers — and taking precautions to avoid getting hurt.

Though his firm specializes in cycling injuries, Shellnutt says he’s noticing an increasing number of claims for e-scooter injuries. He said his firm has five active cases where the person on the scooter was hit by a car.

Often the injuries his firm handles occur at intersections where an e-scooter rider is using a bike lane and is hit by a motorist making a turn, Shellnutt says.

Parents should not let children under 16 operate the vehicles, he says, and many laws and manufacturers have rules in place warning against minors using them.

Anyone above 16 should ride a helmet when riding, he adds.

“I would encourage parents to really look up the law, look up what’s allowed in your municipality and really ask the question: is it appropriate for my young adult to be riding one of these things, and do they have the skills and defensive riding tools that are needed to swim with the sharks?”

Pamela Fuselli with Parachute Canada, a charity focused on injury prevention, says parents should also consider the recommendations of doctors and legislators in their areas.

Ontario prohibits children under 16 years old from operating e-scooters, and she says this makes sense since that rule is in line with regulations that keeps kids from driving cars.

“We don’t put 10-year-olds behind the wheel because they need to learn how to drive ... so it’s the same kind of principle,” Fuselli said.

“They are mobility devices and while they look fun … you also have to take into account what your child’s abilities and experience. Do they have the attention span? Do they have strength enough to actually manipulate and control the e-scooter?”

Parents who allow children on e-scooters should make sure they know how to stop the vehicle, figure out which roads are safe to use and convince them to wear a helmet, knee and elbow pads, Kotak said.

“I think it’s about mitigating the potential loss or the injuries that could occur by proper understanding of how these scooters work,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2025.

Cassidy McMackon, The Canadian Press

— with files from Nicole Ireland