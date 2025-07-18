Calgary sex offender facing new charges was a ‘moderate risk’ to reoffend: parole board

Jeffrey Robert Williams was convicted of voyeurism and possession of child pornography in 2018. On July 1, 2025, he was charged of similar offences.

A Calgary man accused of taking photos of women and children without their consent this week was deemed a moderate-to-average risk of sexual reoffending, parole board documents obtained by CTV News show.

Jeffrey Robert Williamson, 51, was charged on July 1 with voyeurism, possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography following the execution of a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Marquis Lane S.E.

The charges came after he was convicted of similar offences in 2018 and served two years in prison before being released on day parole in September 2019.

In its decision, the Parole Board of Canada said Williamson was a moderate or average risk for sexual reoffending and a low or moderate risk of general reoffending.

The Correctional Service of Canada recommended the board deny his request for both day and full parole.

However, the board said Williamson’s case management team supported his application for day parole.

‘Thousands of victims’

The parole board noted there were no victim impact statements on file from his conviction, but it was clear that his actions were serious.

“It is clear that there are thousands of victims in your case, and your actions caused serious victim harm. You violated the privacy of the victims, and contributed towards the abuse that the vulnerable child victims endure,” the board said.

A psychological risk assessment, completed in June 2019, reported that Williamson had “a good grasp of programming material.”

“The psychologist ends the report with some recommendations that you complete your core programming (which you have) and allow yourself sufficient and gradual time to solidify and apply these programming gains in the community,” the board said.

Williamson was granted day parole, denied full parole and given statutory release in 2019. He was ordered to two years’ probation under several conditions.

Those included avoiding children and areas where children would be present, a restriction on possessing and accessing pornography, a restriction on wireless communication and a prohibition on owning or possessing a computer that would allow unsupervised access to the internet.

“Day parole will provide you with a structured and monitored environment to continue to work on your self management and coping skills, continue to address your sexual addiction with a counsellor, and demonstrate compliance and adherence to court-imposed conditions and board-imposed special conditions while reintegrating.

“This will help to prepare you for your statutory release and will serve to lower your risk when you approach that date.”

The now 51-year-old Williamson made a brief court appearance on Thursday and the matter was put over until July 25.