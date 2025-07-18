Crews working to contain wildfire that has damaged cabins in Newfoundland

A wildfire is seen burning in this handout photo near cabins in the Chance Harbour, N.L. area on Monday, July 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Dawn Gough

ST. JOHN’S — Crews are working to contain an out-of-control wildfire on Newfoundland’s east coast that has damaged several cabins.

Provincial fire duty officer Wesley Morgan says it’s too soon to assess the extent of the destruction in the Chance Harbour area, along Bonavista Bay.

However, photos and videos on social media suggest some cabins have been destroyed.

Morgan says three water bombers and three helicopters are expected to spend the day dousing the fire’s southern end to keep neighbouring communities out of its reach.

Courtney Russell lives in Winter Brook, N.L., one of two towns just south of the flames, and she is ready to evacuate.

With no rain in the forecast until Monday, Russell says she is preparing for an emotional weekend waiting for news and watching the smoke.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2025.

The Canadian Press