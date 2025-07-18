Opioids found in fake Xanax pill that killed Edmonton-area teen prompt provincewide alert

RCMP have issued an urgent warning about fake Xanax pills laced with opioids after the death of a teenager in Edmonton earlier this month.

Xanax is commonly used as an anti-anxiety drug and does not contain opioids.

Police say the replica pills have tested positive for deadly quantities of the highly potent opioid isotonitazene. The pills are grey in appearance, rectangle-shaped, have the letters ONAX imprinted on the side, and have the number “2” printed vertically on the other side.

“We are investigating the death of a 16-year-old youth where there is a nexus to isotonitazene,” said a statement issued by RCMP Friday. “Parents, relatives and other community members need to share this information as much as possible, and especially now that school is out.”

Edmonton police seized $5,000 worth of the fake pills on June 19.

RCMP are working to intercept the supply and notify the public.

“Please look at the photos, share them with your kids, friends and relatives, and let them know that these pills could kill them,” said police.