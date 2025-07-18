Quebec City area pummelled with 75 mm of rain in less than two hours on Thursday

Cars drive through water during a downpour in Montreal on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. On July 17, Quebec City had to close several streets that had become impassable due to water accumulation. **THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes**

Up to 75 millimetres of rain fell over two hours in parts of the Quebec City area on Thursday when severe thunderstorms swept across southern Quebec.

Environment Canada says the storms caused flash floods that inundated streets in the region, forcing about 15 people from their homes.

Torrential rain led officials to close numerous streets in Quebec City’s historic district, as well as the Cap-Blanc staircase, a popular tourist attraction.

In total, Quebec City’s Ste-Foy neighbourhood received 84 mm of rain.

Across the St. Lawrence River in Lévis, Que., 76 mm of rail fell.

Elsewhere in southern Quebec strong winds damaged trees and triggered power outages, particularly in the Montérégie region.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2025.