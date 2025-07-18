Quebec Senator Pierre Moreau named new government leader in upper chamber

Then-Quebec energy and natural resources minister Pierre Moreau responds to reporters in Quebec City on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

OTTAWA — Quebec Senator Pierre Moreau is now the government’s representative in the Senate, replacing Marc Gold who retired last month.

Moreau will be tasked with guiding government legislation through the Senate in this new job.

Moreau has more than four decades of legal and political experience as a former member of Quebec’s national assembly.

He served in multiple cabinet roles during his nearly decade long tenure in provincial politics.

Moreau was appointed to the Senate in September 2024 by former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Moreau will celebrate his 68th birthday in December, so he has more than seven years before reaching the Senate’s mandatory 75-year-old retirement age.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2025.

The Canadian Press