Statutory release for Calgary man who killed five-year-old grandson

Five-year-old Emilio Perdomo is seen in this undated handout photo entered as a court exhibit by the Alberta Courts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Alberta Courts *MANDATORY CREDIT*

CALGARY — A Calgary man convicted of manslaughter in the death of his five-year-old grandson has been granted statutory release from prison.

The Parole Board of Canada says in a decision that Allan Perdomo Lopez is to have no contact with children.

The now-65-year-old was sentenced in 2019 to nine years after Emilio Perdomo died of a traumatic brain injury.

Five months earlier, the boy had been sent to Canada from Mexico by his mother for a better life.

Court heard the boy was subjected to months of physical abuse, with bruising and scars found all over his body.

The trial heard a recording of the grandfather tearfully praying in Spanish, asking God for forgiveness and saying he “didn’t want to kill that child.”

Perdomo Lopez was denied day parole and full parole in 2022.

Under law, federal offenders who serve two-thirds of a prison term can get statutory release with supervision in the community for the remainder of their sentence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2025.

