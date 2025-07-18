‘This has to be a typo’: 311 tells Winnipeg homeowner to wait until 2045 for curb service

A Winnipeg man learned he will be waiting two decades for a damaged curb near his driveway to be repaired. Jeff Keele explains.

A Winnipeg man has learned he could be waiting 20 years for the curb damage near his driveway to be repaired by city crews.

Every year, a new chunk of concrete breaks away from the curb leading to Rolf Netzel’s driveway.

In a demonstration, Netzel pops off a portion using a shovel.

“I’ve been patching it up over the last five and a half years, so you can see different colours of grey patching.” Said Netzel

But the last time a chunk of the curb broke away, the hole left behind was too long and too deep to fix. The Linden Woods homeowner made a makeshift ramp out of wood to ensure he and his wife could make it up to the driveway from the street.

“You’d puncture your tire going up a sharp incline like that; it’s even worse than a regular curb.” Said Netzel

Netzel blames the crumbling curb on erosion, but mostly on the snow graders that come by every winter. He called 311 hoping someone from the city could come take a look and possibly schedule a repair date.

An email came promptly saying his request will be looked into by July 4, 2045.

“I went, ‘This has to be a typo,’” said Netzel.

It was no typo. In a statement to CTV News, the city confirms the timeline is accurate.

“The current service level agreement for non-hazardous curb damage is approximately 20 years. We just do not have the resources to more quickly repair curbs that don’t pose a safety risk. That said, curbs could be repaired sooner if their street comes up for a renewal in the interim.”

Netzel isn’t going to wait up to two decades to see if the city will help him with his curb or not. He does have a plan B: hire a crew of friends.

“It’s going to cost time, money and perhaps a couple of cases of beer.”

According to the city’s website, homeowners are generally responsible for repairs to their approaches, and a permit is required.