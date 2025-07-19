3-vehicle collision near Kawartha Lakes leaves motorcyclist dead

An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured in this file image. (Filo Photo/Ontario Provincial Police | Photo Credit: Bobb Barratt)

A motorcyclist is dead following a three-vehicle collision east of Kawartha Lakes on Friday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police said they got a call shortly after 3:30 p.m. for a collision involving two SUVs and a motorcycle on Lindsay Road in the Township of Selwyn.

The motorcycle rider, a 61-year-old man from Bridgenorth, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.