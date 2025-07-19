Dramatic thunderstorm strikes Calgary area Friday night

A big storm rolled into Calgary Friday night at around 9:30 p.m.
Heavy rain and strong winds matched with thunder and lightning, rocking the city with a natural sound and light show.
It came in from the west, causing flash flooding in communities like Cochrane as well.
Calgary International Airport also saw flight delays for incoming and outgoing planes due to lightning strikes.
There were also people posting on social media about flash flooding along parts of 16 Avenue N.W.
Roadway flooded along 16th Ave NW Calgary, Alberta #abstorm #yyc pic.twitter.com/mr3M4Qyny4— Braydon Morisseau (@BraydonMoreSo) July 19, 2025
Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds, with a 60 per cent chance of showers -- and a risk of another thunderstorm.
There’s lots of rain and below seasonal temperatures in the forecast for the next four days.