Dramatic thunderstorm strikes Calgary area Friday night

A powerful summer thunderstorm rolled through the Calgary area Friday night, producing some wild cloud formations.

A big storm rolled into Calgary Friday night at around 9:30 p.m.

Heavy rain and strong winds matched with thunder and lightning, rocking the city with a natural sound and light show.

Calgary storm, July 18, 2025 Storm clouds over Calgary Friday night (Photo courtesy Linda Wegrzynowski)

It came in from the west, causing flash flooding in communities like Cochrane as well.

Calgary International Airport also saw flight delays for incoming and outgoing planes due to lightning strikes.

Summer storm, July 18, 2025 Summer storm west of Calgary, Friday, July 18, 2025

There were also people posting on social media about flash flooding along parts of 16 Avenue N.W.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds, with a 60 per cent chance of showers -- and a risk of another thunderstorm.

Storm clouds over Calgary, July 18, 2025 A shelf of clouds over Calgary Friday night as a summer storm struck the city about 9:30 p.m. (Courtesy Linda Wegrzynowski)

There’s lots of rain and below seasonal temperatures in the forecast for the next four days.