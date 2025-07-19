Measles exposure risks reported in Regina

The Saskatchewan Health Authority logo can be seen in this CTV News file photo.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising the public of measles exposure risks in Regina due to a confirmed case.

If anyone was at Dad’s Organic Market (425 Victoria Avenue East) on July 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., or Home Depot (1867 Victoria Avenue East) on July 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the SHA said to monitor themselves for symptoms for up to 21 days after exposure.

According to the SHA, measles symptoms include fever, coughing, fatigue, small white spots inside the mouth and throat, and a red blotchy rash that develops on the face and spreads down the body.

Those who were exposed and are unvaccinated, or are unsure of their vaccination status, or develop measles symptoms, are urged to call HealthLine 811, the SHA said.

The SHA is reminding people that measles is highly contagious and can spread easily to others through the air.