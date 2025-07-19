Settlement proposed in class-action lawsuit over B.C. solitary confinement

The Alouette Correctional Centre for Women is seen in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Monday, December 10, 2018. The law firm Proactio says a proposed settlement of up to $60 million has been reached in a class-action lawsuit related to the use of solitary confinement in British Columbia correctional facilities. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press)

A proposed settlement of up to $60 million has been reached in a class-action lawsuit related to the use of solitary confinement in B.C. correctional facilities.

The Quebec-based law firm Proactio says the settlement must be approved by the B.C. Supreme Court, but could provide eligible class members up to $91,000.

A statement from the firm on Saturday says the lawsuit alleges the B.C. government improperly subjected prisoners to solitary confinement, “causing emotional, physical, and psychological harm.”

It says the class includes people incarcerated after April 18, 2005, and involuntarily held in separate confinement or segregation for at least 15 consecutive days, or when the province knew or ought to have known they suffered from a mental illness.

The allegations in the statement of claim had not been tested in court and B.C.’s Ministry of Attorney General did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A hearing to decide whether to approve the proposed settlement has been set for Oct. 22 and Proactio says class members have until Sept. 2 to indicate if they support or object to the proposal.

Those put in separate confinement after Dec. 22, 2020, can opt out by Sept. 2, in which case they would not receive compensation but would retain their right to pursue an individual lawsuit.

The firm says class members can also submit a claim for compensation at a later date if the court approves the settlement.

The court has appointed Koskie Minsky LLP and McEwan Partners LLP as class council, while Proactio has been mandated to act as administrator of the class action, the statement adds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2025.