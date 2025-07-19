Trying to sponsor your parents or grandparents to live in Canada? We want to hear from you

The Parents and Grandparents Program allows Canadians to apply to sponsor family members for permanent residency. (Pexels)

The federal government will begin sending invitations for sponsoring parents and grandparents for permanent residency starting July 28, but some are calling for a “fair” and “transparent” family reunification process.

A website was set up asking people with concerns about the Parents and Grandparents Program to urge the government to re-open the interest-to-sponsor form. A person with the handle “A Dissapointed (sic) Canadian” wrote in a post Friday that a petition was submitted to the House of Commons, but it requires an MP to authorize it before it goes live.

The petition comes as the 2025 intake is set to open soon for 17,860 potential sponsors who submitted an interest-to-sponsor form in 2020, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). However, IRCC said it won’t be opening a new interest-to-sponsor form and will only send invitations to apply to potential sponsors from the 2020 pool of submissions.

CTVNews.ca reached out to the email listed on the website for more information about who is behind the petition and website, but didn’t immediately hear back.

According to information posted on the website with the petition, the program is not “fair and transparent.”

“For the fifth year in a row, IRCC will choose applicants from the same outdated pool created in 2020, shutting out thousands of Canadians who’ve become eligible since then,” according to information in the FAQ of the website.

