‘It can be quite alienating’: Islanders react to happiness poll that ranks P.E.I. last

Despite its scenic charm, a new survey ranks P.E.I. lowest in national happiness, leaving many Islanders surprised. CTV’s Maria Sarrouh reports.

You wouldn’t guess it from the boardwalk chatter in Charlottetown, or the smiles in bloom on a sunny afternoon, but Prince Edward Island has ranked last in a national poll on happiness.

A recent Leger internet survey of nearly 40,000 Canadians asked respondents to rate their happiness on a scale from zero to 100. Islanders reported an average score of 66.5 per cent, the lowest of any province. By comparison, Quebec came out on top at 72.4 per cent. While some Islanders are brushing it off, others say the ranking reflects deeper issues, from cost-of-living struggles to social isolation.

“That’s pure lie. We’re very happy people,” said Michelle O’Hanley at the Victoria Park boardwalk.

“Quality of life is really good, so that surprises me,” added Jessica O’Hanley.

“Everything kind of slows down here, people enjoy life,” Chris Carsten said while on a stroll with his family.

“You almost never get a traffic jam,” said Tracy Nguyen.

While the province is often seen as postcard perfect, some residents say daily life does come with real pressures.

“It’s not a cheap place to live as far as groceries and rent, and income isn’t as high as other cities,” said Pius MacPhee.

“Crossing the bridge. And accessibility to metro cities,” added Dhvanit Upadhyay, listing challenges he faces.

Statistics Canada data shows that in the first quarter of 2025, 48.5 per cent of Islanders rated their life satisfaction between eight and 10 out of 10 - nearly identical to the national average of 48.6 per cent.

Still, the Leger results have sparked a broader conversation about what well-being looks like in smaller communities.

Michael Arfken, an associate psychology professor at the University of Prince Edward Island, said the results reflect what many are feeling, from limited access to family doctors, to struggles with work and wages. He added that the province’s size can be both a blessing and a curse.

“A lot of people that have grown up on this Island feel a sense of connection and a sense of community,” he said. “On the flip side, if you’re new here and don’t have those established relationships, it can be quite alienating.”

For some Islanders, gratitude for the simple pleasures goes a long way.

“I woke up this morning, and my feet touched the floor, I knew I was alive. And I was going to make the most of today,” said Kenny Tierney, back on the boardwalk.

On the UPEI campus, a chalk smile drawn on the pavement offered a quiet reminder that joy can still be found all around.