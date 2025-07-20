Nova Scotia firefighters travel to Saskatchewan to help battle wildfires

When Nova Scotia firefighter Cody Wilkins first saw the Saskatchewan wildfires that continue to burn out of control, he said he knew what had to be done.

“I think we need to be out there and help,” said Wilkins, who fights fires for Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources.

Wilkins is one of 20 firefighters heading to Saskatchewan, and they all share the same belief — that their training has prepared them to meet the challenge of this moment.

“Definitely, this is fulfilling, and it fills us with pride to help out,” said Wilkins, who acknowledges that battling as many as 51 active fires will be dangerous. “You’re always going in with caution, and safety is our main goal. We try not to put ourselves into anything too dangerous.”

This is the second time this year that Nova Scotia has sent firefighters to help with wildfires in Saskatchewan.

“We should be there for two weeks this time,” said firefighter Aaron Hayne, who is bracing for the reality of living in a tent and working long, hazardous hours.

Nova Scotia’s contribution to fighting the wildfires is part of a greater multi-country team effort.

“This is all coordinated through the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre in Winnipeg,” said Nova Scotia forest protection manager Scott Tingley.

According to Tingley, an urgent call for help has been sent out. Firefighters from other Canadian provinces, along with Mexico and Australia, have also travelled to Saskatchewan.

“It’s actually becoming an international effort these last few years, and we are doing our best as a country to come together,” said Tingley.

“I feel extremely proud and happy to see the world stepping up and joining the effort,” said Wilkins, who is part of a group of brave Nova Scotia firefighters putting themselves in danger to battle wildfires more than 4,000 kilometres from home.