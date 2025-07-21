13-year-old drowns at beach near St. Marys, Ont.

The Wildwood Conservation Area, just east of St. Marys, Ont. is seen in this file photo. (Source: Wildwood Conservation Area / Facebook)

A young teen drowned at the Wildwood Conservation Area, east of St. Marys, Ont., on Sunday.

She has only been identified as a 13-year-old from Hamilton.

The Stratford Police Service and the St. Marys Fire Department were called to the beach, around 7 p.m., for a report of a missing person.

They said the girl was found in the water approximately one hour later.

Despite efforts to revive her, the teen passed away.

Police said the 13-year-old had been visiting the conservation area with her family.

“The Stratford Police Service would like to thank everyone present last evening for assisting with the search and recovery of the victim,” they wrote in a media release. “We would like to express our condolences to the family, friends and loved ones who have been impacted by this tragedy.”