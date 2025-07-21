Alberta premier condemns anonymous social media account reportedly targeting Globe reporter

In an interview with CTV News, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she condemns an anonymous social media account that reportedly targeted a reporter.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she condemns an anonymous social media account that reportedly posted photographs of a Globe and Mail reporter, who is investigating allegations of political interference at Alberta Health Services.

The Globe reported Monday that an X account called The Brokedown was posting photographs of Calgary-based reporter Carrie Tait meeting with two women who were former political staffers in Smith’s government. The Globe says the photos were “surreptitiously obtained.”

The Globe also reported that a podcaster received copies of the photographs before they were posted by the anonymous account, and that it would appear someone was disguising, or “spoofing,” Tait’s phone number to make calls to multiple people.

The anonymous X account has since been suspended.

CTV News has not been able to independently verify the reported photographs, or the Globe’s reporting. Smith insists that neither she nor her government had anything to do with the reported targeting of Tait.

“I condemn it,” Smith said in an interview with CTV News National Correspondent Rachel Aiello on the sidelines of the Council of the Federation meeting in Huntsville, Ont.

“No one should be harassing anybody, and I don’t comment on sock puppet accounts. I have no idea who’s behind it, and so if there’s criminal harassment, I hope that the RCMP finds them and punishes them to the full extent of the law,” said Smith.

When asked if there was anything the premier would do beyond condemn the reported behaviour, Smith said “It’s none of my business. It’s up to those who are feeling that they’ve been impacted to pursue it to the full extent of the law, and I’ll watch and see what happens.”

Earlier Monday at the Council of Federation Meeting, Smith was asked by a Globe reporter whether she had any comment to make on the story.

“I’m not talking about that,” said Smith, waving off the reporter as she abruptly walked away.

When asked if she had any relationship with the podcaster who reportedly received the photographs of Tait before they were posted by the anonymous social media account, Smith said “nope.”

Tait has broken several stories concerning alleged political interference at Alberta Health Services (AHS), the province’s health authority, over contracts involving private surgery clinics and other procurement contracts.

Former Alberta Health Services CEO Athana Mentzelopoulos filed a lawsuit against the government in February, alleging she was fired because she authorized an internal investigation and audit into various AHS contracts and procurement processes.

Mentzelopoulos alleges in the lawsuit that the premier’s then-chief of staff Marshall Smith was involved in the pressure campaign.

Marshall Smith has called Mentzelopoulos’ claims “outrageous and false,” saying he has filed a defamation lawsuit against the ousted AHS executive, The Globe and Mail and Tait.

Premier Smith and Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange have denied any wrongdoing.

The allegations of political interference and corruption are being investigated by the RCMP, Alberta’s auditor general and by a former Manitoba judge appointed by the Smith government.

With files from Samantha Pope and Brendan Ellis