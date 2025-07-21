Arab Power leader killed in Quebec prison

Sylvain Kabbouchi, considered one of the leaders of the Arab Power street gang, was killed in prison Sunday. (Source: Facebook)

One the leaders of the Arab Power street gang was killed in a Quebec prison.

Sylvain Kabbouchi, considered one of the heads of the group, was assassinated at the maximum-security Donnacona Institution Sunday.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) told CTV News that emergency services were called to the federal detention centre around 10:30 a.m. after a man was assaulted by another inmate.

According to Noovo Info sources, paramedics performed CPR for 30 to 40 minutes before he was pronounced dead on-site.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) confirmed the 26-year-old man’s identity in a news release.

Arab Power, a relatively new group, has been known for extortion and drug trafficking in Laval and Montreal.

Several of its members, including Kabbouchi, have been convicted on murder charges.

According to Noovo Info, members of the gang have been co-ordinating from prison via cellphones. Sources also said the assault on Kabbouchi was the result of “internal fighting” within Arab Power.

He was serving a life sentence as of April 14 for the 2021 murder of Nitchell Lapaix, according to CSC.

Court documents show Kabbouchi was found guilty of first-degree murder on April 11.

With files from Noovo Info