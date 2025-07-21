Dramatic video shows driver in wrong lane almost hit vehicles on Hwy. 144

Video obtained by CTV News Northern Ontario shows a near collision on Highway 144 on July 16 near Dowling. (Video courtesy of Helene Legault)

Helene Legault says she was badly shaken by a nearly tragic collision recently on Highway 144 in the area of Dowling in Greater Sudbury.

Her dash cam captured the incident.

Legault said she was driving on the highway just after 1 p.m. July 16 when two vehicles ahead of her suddenly veered off the road.

Then a car travelling in her lane came directly at her, forcing her to quickly cut right onto the side of the road to avoid a head-on collision.

Legault said she was “very shaken.”

“After I got to my destination (Windy Lake Provincial Park) I broke down crying for a good 10 minutes,” she said in a Facebook message.

“Please send a message that police presence is needed on that highway.”

She reported the incident to the Ontario Provincial Police, but said police still haven’t contacted her to get her recording of the incident.

“I’m really concerned,” Legault said.

“The police are treating this as a ‘traffic complaint’ and I’m concerned with the lack of severity ... is being dealt with.”

In an email Monday afternoon, the OPP said they are hoping to collect more evidence.

“Sudbury OPP received a traffic complaint on Wednesday, July 16, at around 1:15 p.m. about a vehicle that was driving in the wrong lane and towards oncoming traffic,” the email said.

“At the time, officers were unable to locate the vehicle. Anyone with information or additional dashcam footage is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.”