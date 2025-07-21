Former B.C. nurse who was disciplined for transgender comments files human rights complaints

Former nurse Amy Hamm is seen in an undated photo. (Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms/Amy Hamm)

VANCOUVER — The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says a former nurse who was sanctioned by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives has filed two human rights complaints with the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal.

A disciplinary panel with the college determined Amy Hamm committed unprofessional conduct for making “discriminatory and derogatory statements” about transgender people earlier this year.

That decision released in March said Hamm’s statements made across “various online platforms” between July 2018 and March 2021 were partly designed “to elicit fear, contempt and outrage against members of the transgender community.”

The justice centre says in a news release that Hamm was the “target of escalating disciplinary measures, and eventually termination, for expressing views on gender and women’s rights during her personal time.”

It says her first application to the human rights tribunal is against Vancouver Coastal Health, alleging discrimination based on her political beliefs that led to her dismissal in March 2025.

The centre says the second application is against the College of Nurses and Midwives and claims regulatory authorities used their power to enforce a particular world view — in this case, gender ideology.

The news release says Hamm is seeking reinstatement, a public apology, a declaration that she was discriminated against as well as monetary compensation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2025.