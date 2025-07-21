Independents up against Polievre say they’re ‘standing up’ for their community

An aerial shot of Camrose, Alta., is seen on July 17, 2025. (CTV News Edmonton)

Two of more than 100 candidates running in a federal east-central Alberta byelection say they are standing up for their community.

Sarah Spainer, who is running as an independent in Battle River–Crowfoot, said she was frustrated when former Conservative MLA Damien Kurek stepped down so Pierre Poilievre could have a shot at a seat in parliament after his loss in the April general election.

“We overwhelmingly voted to support Damien,” Spanier told CTV News Edmonton. “And that has been taken away from us.”

Spanier Sarah Spanier, one of more than 100 candidates running in Battle River–Crowfoot, is seen on July 17, 2025. (CTV News Edmonton)

“If Poilievre is coming to the easiest riding – as we’re labelled – he, in my opinion, doesn’t feel like he can go secure that anywhere else, so he has to come someplace where he believes it will be easier for him,” said Spanier, adding that she continues to hear people who support Kurek getting louder about not supporting Poilievre.

Bonnie Critchley, another independent candidate and veteran, said Kurek giving up his seat did not sit right with her.

critchley A campaign brochure for Bonnie Critchley, who is one of more than 100 candidates running in Battle River–Crowfoot, is seen on July 7, 2025. (CTV News Edmonton)

“Eighty-two per cent of voters voted for Damien, they didn’t necessarily vote for the Conservative Party,” said Critchley. “They voted for the local guy who showed up for them, and suddenly he’s turning around, getting a fancy job in one of the big cities, saying we should vote for the angry guy in Ottawa.”

Damien Kurek joined lobbying firm Upstream Strategy Group as principal earlier this month.

Never one to wait for someone to stand up for her, she decided to stand up for her neighbours.

Neither Critchley or Spanier are involved with the Longest Ballot Committee, a movement protesting Canada’s first-past-the-post voting system by flooding ballots with a large number of independent candidates.

Critchley started going door-to-door and has been getting mixed opinions from the community.

Some neighbours have gotten upset, asking why Critchley would question the Conservative Party leader.

Poilievre A Pierre Poilievre campaign sign is seen beside a train in Camrose, Alta., on July 17, 2025. (CTV News Edmonton)

Spanier, on the other hand, has received death threats after campaigning door to door.

While Spanier and Critchley have faced some hurdles during their campaign, they both believe they have a decent chance in the race.

Election day is on Aug. 18, with advanced polls open from Aug. 8 to 11. There are currently 137 candidates on the ballot. The deadline to register as a candidate is July 28.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Marek Tkach