More than 32K mini fridges recalled in Canada. Here’s why

Mini fridges sold online in Canada are being recalled due to a potential fire hazard.

Health Canada published a recall Monday for the AstroAI 4-Litre/6-Can Mini Fridge after discovering the product’s electrical switch can short circuit and catch fire.

The recall applies to more than 32,000 fridges sold between January 2019 and March 2022 through Amazon.ca.

According to the recall notice, the mini fridges are sold in a variety of colours, including black, white, blue and pink.

The model is identified as LY0204A and found on a label on the back of the mini fridge. The nine-digit serial number begins with the following numbers: 19, 20, 21, 2201, 2202 or 2203 and can also be found on the back of the affected product.

The company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada, as of July 10.

Health Canada is urging customers to stop using the product immediately, check the serial number and contact AstroAI for a free replacement.