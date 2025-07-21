Premiers meet to discuss trade, tariffs and nation-building projects

Canadian premiers are set to meet in Ontario’s cottage country to discuss trade, tariffs and protecting the economy. Rachel Aiello with more on what to expect.

As Canada-U.S. trade talks intensify, Canada’s premiers are kicking off three days of meetings in Muskoka today, led by Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Provincial and territorial leaders will start gathering around midday Monday. The focus of their talks will be protecting the domestic economy, advancing nation-building projects and boosting internal trade by breaking down barriers, as the trade war with Canada’s closest ally and largest trading partner continues.

The meeting was originally set to take place during the same week Canada and the U.S. aimed to finalize a new trade deal, as Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis last month.

However, the two countries are tracking to blow past the initial July 21 deadline and are now working towards a revised Aug. 1 target, as that’s the date the U.S. administration has said it plans to raise tariffs on Canadian goods to 35 per cent.

When the goalposts shifted, Carney announced he’d be coming to cottage country, to host a First Ministers meeting, during the Council of the Federation’s summer session.

On Tuesday, the prime minister will join the premiers and provide a face-to-face update to all 13 of them, on the state of talks and the U.S. administration’s threat of escalating tariffs.

With Carney conceding that a tariff-free trade pact is likely off the table, premiers are likely going to some pressing questions for the prime minister about what this could mean for jobs and industries in their respective regions.

“Everyone will bring their perspective view to the table,” said former Nova Scotia premier Stephen McNeil in a Sunday interview on CTV News Channel. “I think it’s all that more important for Canadian premiers to focus on the things that they can change inside of our own country.”

Ford, as this year’s council chair, is hosting the talks, and has said it “will be an opportunity to work together on how to respond to President Trump’s latest threat and how we can unleash the full potential of Canada’s economy.”

Trade uncertainty isn’t the only item on the agenda.

Premiers are also expected to discuss energy security, public safety concerns such as bail reform, emergency management as provinces face wildfire season, as well as immigration, and health care.

Additionally — on the heels of Carney’s summit on his major projects law and plans to have the related approvals office up and running by Labour Day — premiers will meet with leaders of national Indigenous organizations “to have focused discussions on economic development, economic reconciliation and other key priorities.”

“I think they’re all walking in the same direction, and I think they need to stay that way,” McNeil said of the federal and provincial governments.

“It will be important, though, that they send a signal to the economy of Canada that they’re continuing to push forward, not only on opening up the boundaries, but what will these nation-building projects look like? And can each respective province have a piece of those projects?”

Talks will wrap up Wednesday, with a closing press conference scheduled for that afternoon.

While the high-level leaders are in town, local residents have been told to expect traffic delays and heightened security.