Unionized workers at Canada Post to start voting on contract offer

Canada Post mail trucks are seen parked in their distribution centre in Montreal, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

OTTAWA — Unionized workers at Canada Post begin voting on the Crown corporation’s latest contract offer today.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers is urging they reject the proposal.

Canada Post is at an impasse with the union representing roughly 55,000 postal service workers after more than a year and a half of talks.

The vote comes after federal Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu asked the Canada Industrial Relations Board to step in and put the Crown corporation’s latest offer to a vote.

The offer includes wage hikes of about 13 per cent over four years but also adds part-time workers Canada Post says are necessary to keep the postal service afloat.

Union national president Jan Simpson has said a strong no vote would not only reject the offer, but also protect the integrity of the bargaining process.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2025.

The Canadian Press