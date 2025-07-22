2 Canadian Armed Forces members in Alberta stabbed during private event

Two Canadian Armed Forces members in Wainwright, Alta., were stabbed during a recent private social event, according to Mounties.

The attack on Thursday was part of a “protracted incident involving … a large group of individuals,” an Alberta RCMP spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton.

A disturbance at a home in the eastern Alberta town was reported to police shortly before midnight.

By the time officers arrived, the stabbing victims had already been taken to hospital.

Both are expected to recover.

Neither lived at the address.

A 23-year-old man was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was not previously known to RCMP.

Police continue to investigate.

Wainwright, which has a population of about 7,000, is located about 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

CFB Wainwright is located southwest of the town.