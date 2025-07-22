Autopsy shows Montreal girl, 9, drowned in New York state, father charged

Police say Luciano Frattolin fabricated a story behind disappearance of daughter

New York State Police say the nine-year-old Montreal girl whose body was found over the weekend died from asphyxia due to drowning.

Police released autopsy results for Melina Frattolin from Dr. Michael Sikirica at Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls, N.Y.

Luciano Frattolin, 45, is facing charges in New York state of second-degree murder and the concealment of a human corpse.

Police say the body of his daughter was found on Sunday in Ticonderoga, N.Y., about 50 kilometres northeast of Lake George near the New York-Vermont boundary.

Police have said the motive for the girl’s murder is under investigation.

They have said the accused has no criminal or domestic violence history.

